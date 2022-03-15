 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

##Gen MZ in heavier debt than people at same age in 2000

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 15, 2022 - 17:59       Updated : Mar 15, 2022 - 17:59
Gen MZ in heavier debt than
people at same age in 2000

By Choi Si-young

Young Koreans born between 1980 and 1995, called “Gen MZ” to refer to both millennials and Generation Z, earned a little more but faced bigger debt in 2018 than people at the same age in 2000, the Bank of Korea said in a report.
In 2018, Gen MZ -– aged between 23 and 38 -– earned 1.4 times more than what was earned by the same-age peers in 2000. But debts were 4.3 times greater in 2018 than 2000 among people who were identified as Gen MZ at the time.
Meanwhile, “Gen X and B” (Generation X and baby boomers) -– born between 1955 and 1979 and aged between 39 and 63 -– earned at least 1.5 times more than their same-age peers 18 years ago. The debts were 2.4 times and 1.8 times higher, respectively for Gen X and B, in 2018 than in 2000.
The report said the gap in debt levels between Gen MZ and the older generations like Gen X and B meant young Koreans today borrowed more from banks and that mortgage loans accounted for most of the debts.
“Gen MZ make up the key demographic leading economic activity, but they are more vulnerable (to a broader economic shock), because of the high debts,” the report said, describing the trend as “alarming” for Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
The report noted that the government should continue monitoring spending patterns of Gen MZ to assess their impact to the economy and put in measures to help them spend less than they earn.
(siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114