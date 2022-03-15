Ex-vice foreign minister to lead foreign affairs on Yoon’s transition team

From left: Former vice foreign minister Kim Sung-han, Kim Tae-hyo, a political science and diplomacy professor at Sungkyunkwan University and Lee Jong-sup, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Yonhap)

More members of the presidential transition committee for president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol were announced Tuesday, including a former vice foreign minister and a former vice speaker among others.



In a press briefing, Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye released some of the names of the chiefs and members for the three subcommittees --foreign policy and national security, economy, and politics and judiciary administration.



Former vice foreign minister Kim Sung-han was appointed to lead the foreign affairs and security subcommittee,



Kim served as the second vice foreign minister in 2012 to 2013, and is a renowned international politics professor, currently teaching at Korea University.



Kim has been Yoon’s foreign policy mentor, and is known to be his longtime friend who went to the same elementary school as Yoon.



Other members of the subcommittee announced are Kim Tae-hyo, a political science and diplomacy professor at Sungkyunkwan University and Lee Jong-sup, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



For the economy subcommittee, former vice finance minister Choi Sang-mok, who served in the post from 2016 to 2017, was appointed as the chief. The other two members are Kim So-young, an economics professor at Seoul National University and Shin Sung-hwan, a finance professor at Hongik University.



In the subcommittee in charge of politics and judiciary administration, a former lawmaker Yoo Sang-beom and Rep. Lee Yong-ho were tapped.



The personnel appointment list also includes former National Assembly vice speaker Park Joo-sun, who would be in charge of the preparation for Yoon’s inauguration ceremony.



According to the spokesperson, all personnel appointments are aligned to the principle stated to pursue meritocracy over all other factors, such as gender and region of origin.



As for the vetting process, the spokeperson said Yoon plans for his presidential office to only recommend personnel, and share the inspection job of the potential high-ranking officials and Cabinent members to other agencies -- such as the police or the prosecution -- with impartiality.



“In the United States, the FBI and other state entities take charge of it (personnel vetting), and we will also take that as reference,” Kim added.



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol greets with the residents who have been displaced from their homes due to a wildfire, in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday. (Yonhap)