Organica joins renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten to enter US market



By Ahn Ju-hee



Organica, a South Korean company specializing in organic food, has joined hands with world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten to exclusively supply organic Asian food to the chef’s new Tin Building marketplace in New York. The partnership signals Organica’s first foray into the US market.

Tin Building, once home to the celebrated Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan, is reopening this spring as a vibrant food and retail marketplace that offers culinary experiences from all around the world, the company said Tuesday. The renovated food hall will feature fine-dining restaurants, fast-casual outposts and a market for grocery items.

Vongerichten and his real-estate partner The Howard Hughes Corporation, said while announcing the deal, that they will source Asian food solely from Organica.

Organica’s first series of products to venture into New York will be vegan Korean sauces and pastes. The eight condiments, which include gochujang (red chili paste), jajang (black bean sauce), and Korean-style barbecue sauce, will be launched by the first half of this year.

The company has long cooperated with Vongerichten and the larger team behind the Tin Building project to develop Korean condiments that suit western taste buds. Such efforts include cutting down on additives and enhancing the sweetness of the sauces. These adaptations were well-received at the recent Natural Products Expo, the world’s biggest trade show for the natural products and organic sectors.

Package designing also involved consultations with local experts.

Starting from New York, Organica plans to expand its global presence and secure other distribution channels throughout the US. To expedite entry into the US market, Organica launched a joint venture, Uppereast, with local specialists.

“We’ve never had Korean vegan food entering the mainstream US market like Walmart or Whole Foods Market. Starting with our sauces, we hope to introduce diverse array of Asian flavors in vegan food like plant-based meat,” said Organica Chairman Jungwook Hong.

(dianahn@heraldcorp.com)



cap: Vegan sauces developed by Organica (Organica)