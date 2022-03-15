 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

JYP Entertainment sets up US arm to expand access to North American market

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2022 - 13:55       Updated : Mar 15, 2022 - 13:59
This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows its company logo. (JYP Entertainment)
This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows its company logo. (JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment, the K-pop label behind TWICE and Stray Kids, said Tuesday it has established a US branch to expand its reach to the North American market.

"We have set up JYP USA to secure a foothold in the North American market, where the K-pop base continues to expand, and attempt a new strategic evolution," the company said in a release.

The local corporation will work to help JYP-managed artists' advance to the US market in the future as well as to discover and nurture new talents in the region, according to the agency.

The establishment is the latest in the K-pop agency's efforts to expand its reach to the market.

Last month, JYP announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with US Republic Records, one of the biggest American record labels owned by Universal Music Group, which began in 2020 with K-pop girl group TWICE. Republic Records will support the US activities of JYP's other K-pop groups, including boy band Stray Kids and girl group ITZY, under the expanded alliance, according to the South Korean agency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114