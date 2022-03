A 2.0 magnitude natural quake struck central North Korea early Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The quake struck 20 kilometers north of the county of Songchon at 12:22 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 39.42 degrees north and a longitude of 126.19 degrees east at a depth of 12 km.

By Kim Young-won ( wone0102@heraldcorp.com