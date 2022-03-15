 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air suspends routes to Russia until April

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2022 - 09:27       Updated : Mar 15, 2022 - 09:28
This file photo shows Korean Air's B777-300ER passenger jet flying in the air. (Korean Air)
This file photo shows Korean Air's B777-300ER passenger jet flying in the air. (Korean Air)

South Korean national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. said Tuesday it will suspend routes to Russia until April due to safety concerns involving Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Korean Air will temporarily halt the operation of passenger jets to Moscow and Vladivostok and cargo planes that are bound for Europe via Moscow until the end of next month, the company said in a statement.

Flights on some routes from Incheon to Europe and the United States will take a detour to avoid the Russian and Ukraine airspace, it said.

Affected routes include the routes to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Toronto. One-way flights to the cities will take more time by up to three hours, the company said. (Yonhap)

