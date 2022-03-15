Import prices up for 2nd straight month in February on higher crude oil prices

South Korea's import prices grew for the second straight month in February as crude oil and other commodity prices jumped, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The import price index gained 3.5 percent in February from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea. The rise followed a 4.4 percent rise in January.

The rise came as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has sent oil and other commodity prices even higher.

The average monthly import prices of Dubai crude oil, South Korea's benchmark, stayed at $92.36 per barrel in February, up 10.7 percent from a month earlier, the data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, import prices also surged 29.4 percent in February, though the rise was slightly lower than the on-year 30.5 percent growth tallied in January.

Meanwhile, the country's export prices grew 2.1 percent on-month in February, the second straight month of a rise following a 1.2 percent gain in January, respectively.

From a year earlier, export prices also jumped 20.3 percent. (Yonhap)