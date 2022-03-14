 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon picks veteran politicians to head committees for national unity, balanced regional development

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 13:50       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 13:50
This photo provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Yoon Seok-youl (R), the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, shaking hands with Kim Han-gil at the latter's office in Seoul. (National Assembly)
This photo provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Yoon Seok-youl (R), the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, shaking hands with Kim Han-gil at the latter's office in Seoul. (National Assembly)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday named two veteran politicians as chiefs of special transition committee panels on national unity and balanced regional development.

Kim Han-gil, former head of the Democratic Party, will lead the national unity committee, while Kim Byong-joon, former interim head of the Liberty Korea Party, a predecessor of the People Power Party (PPP), will head the committee on balanced development.

Both worked for Yoon's campaign.

"Kim Han-gil is a person who can put together generations and social classes, and achieve national unity," Yoon said. "Kim Byong-joon has experience and expertise on municipal power, and is expected to draw a big picture for balanced regional growth."

Their appointments came a day after Yoon named Ahn Cheol-soo, his candidacy merger partner, as the chairperson of the transition team.

The transition team will be comprised of seven standing subcommittees, in addition to three special committees on national unity, balance development and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoon, set to take office May 10, plans to name other committee members later this week. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114