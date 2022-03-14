Yoon's transition team expected to formally launch as early as this week

Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the main opposition People Power Party, who serves as spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, gives a press briefing at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Sunday(Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee aims to hold a signboard hanging ceremony as early as this week to mark its official launch, Yoon's spokesperson said Monday.

Past transition committees have hung their signboards within seven to 10 days of the election and in the final stages of their composition, the spokesperson, Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the main opposition People Power Party, said during a press briefing.

"We are aiming to hold a signboard hanging ceremony as early as late this week and no later than early next week," she said.

The transition committee is reportedly being set up in a building near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.

Yoon announced Sunday that the committee will be headed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the leader of the minor opposition People's Party. Ahn dropped out of the presidential race days before the March 9 election to support Yoon.

The spokesperson said additional members of the committee are likely to be announced by Ahn later Monday. (Yonhap)