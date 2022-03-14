Yoon to meet pandemic-hit small merchants in first outreach since election

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions during a press briefing at the headquarters of his People Power Party in Seoul on Sunday (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit a traditional market Monday to meet with pandemic-hit small merchants in his first public outreach since his election, his spokesperson said.

Yoon will return to the market he visited last November during the presidential campaign to keep his promise to the merchants there to visit them again after his election, the spokesperson, Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the main opposition People Power Party, said during a press briefing.

"During the visit, (Yoon) will listen carefully to the small merchants and self-employed people to learn about the various difficulties and hardships they are experiencing due to the COVID-19 situation," she said.

Yoon told a press briefing Sunday his transition committee will include a special committee tasked with responding to the COVID-19 crisis, with Ahn Cheol-soo, the leader of the minor opposition People's Party, doubling as chief of the transition committee and special committee.

The spokesperson asked that the move be interpreted as Yoon's commitment to addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

Yoon is also scheduled to make his first trip to the president-elect's office near Cheong Wa Dae on Monday and meet with Ahn, Rep. Kwon Young-se, deputy chief of the transition committee, and Won Hee-ryong, chief of its planning committee, to discuss details of the transition committee's operations, the spokesperson added. (Yonhap)