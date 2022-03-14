 Back To Top
National

About 53% of respondents expect President-elect Yoon to do good job on state affairs

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 10:24
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a press conference at the People Power Party headquarters in Seoul to name the chairperson and the vice chairperson for the presidential transition committee on Sunday. (Yonhap)
More than half of South Koreans expect President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to do well on state affairs, a survey showed Monday.

According to the survey of 1,018 adults conducted by Realmeter last Thursday and Friday, 52.7 percent of respondents expect Yoon to do a good job on state affairs.

In contrast, 41.2 percent say they do not expect Yoon to do well on state affairs, the survey showed. The remaining 6.1 percent say they do not know.

Yoon won a tight election last week by a razor-thin margin of 0.73 percent and had 48.56 percent of the vote.

According to previous Realmeter surveys on expectations of a president-elect's job performance, 79.3 percent of respondents were positive about former President Lee Myung-bak and 64.4 percent were positive about former President Park Geun-hye.

President Moon Jae-in received 74.8 percent of positive expectations on state affairs when he was elected.

Economic growth and job creation are cited as a top priority for Yoon, followed by political reform and stabilization of home prices, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, Moon's approval rating fell 5.8 percentage points from last week to 38.1 percent, while his disapproval rating rose 7.3 points to 58.8 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

