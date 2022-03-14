 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Squid Game' named best foreign language series at Critics Choice

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:55       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:57
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Squid Game." (Netflix) (Yonhap)

The South Korean sensation "Squid Game" has won best non-English language TV series at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday (US time), "Squid Game" was named the best foreign language series in television over the Mexican comedy "Acapulco," the French comedy drama "Call My Agent!" the French thriller "Lupin," the Spanish crime action series "Money Heist" and the American-Mexican crime drama "Narcos: Mexico."

It is the first time that a South Korea-made TV show has won a prize at the Critics Choice, given by a group of 500 film and TV broadcast critics in North America.

On the film side, Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning satire "Parasite" grabbed two Critics Choice titles, including best foreign language film and best direction in 2020.

Last year, "Minari," a drama film about a Korean American immigration family, won best foreign language film.

The all-Korean Netflix original depicts a mysterious deadly contest, in which heavily debt-ridden people attempt to win 45.6 billion won ($37.9 million) in prize money. (Yonhap)

