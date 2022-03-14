 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

USTR Tai to visit S. Korean-run factory to mark 10th anniversary of KORUS FTA

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:40       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:44
South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will visit a factory run by a South Korean company in Michigan this week to mark the 10th anniversary of the enactment of the Korea-US free trade agreement, her office said Sunday.

"On Wednesday March 16, 2022, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to the Detroit area, Auburn, and Bay City, Michigan," the office of the USTR said in a press release.

"Ambassador Tai, Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), and South Korea Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will tour and meet with business executives from SK Siltron CSS on the 10th anniversary of the US-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement's entry into force," it added.

The KORUS FTA went into effect 10 years ago on Tuesday.

Seoul's trade ministry earlier said Yeo and Tai will also hold a meeting in Washington on Tuesday to discuss ways to further expand their countries' economic ties.

Bilateral trade between the countries has jumped nearly 70 percent since the implementation of their bilateral trade pact, with their trade of goods coming to $169.1 billion last year, compared with $100.8 billion in 2011, according to South Korean government data.

Their bilateral investment has more than doubled.

SK Siltron CSS produces silicon carbide or SIC wafers, a key component in making semiconductors, and is considered a key symbol of cooperation between South Korea and the US amid their joint efforts to enhance their semiconductor supply chain resilience. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114