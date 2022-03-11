Actor Kim Dong-wook makes Tving debut with mystery thriller ‘The King of Pigs’

Actor Kim Dong-wook plays Hwang Kyung-min, a prime suspect in a murder case. (Tving)

Top movie star Kim Dong-wook will make his streaming platform debut with Tving’s upcoming series “The King of Pigs” on March 18.



Kim, 38, takes on the role of Hwang Kyung-min, who was bullied in school in the past and is being investigated by police as the prime suspect in a serial murder case.



Actor Kim Sung-kyu co-stars as detective Jung Jong-suk, who seeks to find the truth behind the killings.



Adapted from the 90-minute animation of the same title by “Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-ho, “The King of Pigs” is a vivid tale that unfolds in a modern society shaped by violence.



Though the two characters first knew each other in middle school, they grew distant after Hwang Kyung-min was bullied at school.



The original animation won three awards at 2011 Busan International Film Festival, including Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema, Movie Collage and Directors Award. It also was the first Korean animated film to be featured at the 2012 Cannes film festival.



Poster image of “The King of Pigs” (Tving)