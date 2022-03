This file photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government shows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a self-test kit check and is now waiting for the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, officials said.

The mayor canceled an in-person meeting of his staff at Seoul City Hall while heading to work in the morning and held an online meeting instead.

"We are currently waiting for the test result," a city government official said. (Yonhap)