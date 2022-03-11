 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

Ex-player Heo Koo-youn nominated as next baseball commissioner

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2022 - 14:17       Updated : Mar 11, 2022 - 14:52
This file photo taken July 28, 2021, shows Heo Koo-youn, a commentator for MBC. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken July 28, 2021, shows Heo Koo-youn, a commentator for MBC. (Yonhap)

Heo Koo-youn, a commentator for MBC, was nominated Friday to serve as the next head of South Korean professional baseball.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced that its board of directors advanced Heo's nomination as the new league commissioner to the general assembly, comprised of owners of its 10 clubs.

Heo, 71, will become the KBO chief if his nomination is passed by a three-quarters majority in the general assembly to be scheduled later.

The KBO's top position has been vacant since its former Commissioner Chung Ji-taik abruptly resigned in February about a year after his three-year term started.

The new KBO leader will serve the post for the remainder of Chung's tenure until the end of 2023.

If Heo is elected, he will be the first former baseball athlete to become the KBO chief since its launch in 1982.

He started his baseball career as a player in semiprofessional clubs in the 1970s and became the manager of the now-dissolved Cheongbo Pintos in the KBO in 1985.

He is currently serving as a baseball commentator for local broadcaster MBC, after having worked with the Lotte Giants of the KBO and the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114