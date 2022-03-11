Seoul city unveils virtual influencer candidates to promote Dongdaemun fashion district

This composite image, provided by the Seoul city government on Friday, shows three virtual influencer candidates for the position of a promotional ambassador for the capital's fashion district of Dongdaemun -- Ha Ri-ra, Seo Hi and Mo I-da (Seoul city government).

The Seoul city government on Friday unveiled three virtual influencer candidates for promotional ambassador of the capital's central fashion district of Dongdaemun.

The profiles of the candidates -- Ha Ri-ra, Seo Hi and Mo I-da -- are available on the city government's online voting website (mvoting.seoul.go.kr), where a four-day public vote to pick a winner will be held through Tuesday.

The winner will become a promotional ambassador for the fashion district and an intern for a public fashion distribution platform, the Hi Seoul showroom, at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, starting in May.

Ha, 27, is a Korean language major who introduces herself as a sociable and energetic person with an interest in Korean fashion and travel. Ha said she is a good emcee and wishes to live virtually in the Han River Park on Zepeto, Naver Z Corp.'s mobile-based metaverse platform.

The 25-year-old Seo is a design major who has lots of curiosity and a positive mind. She lives virtually on the Hi Seoul showroom website and is good at crafting and digital drawing. She said she is a famous artist in the virtual world and wishes to promote the Seoul showroom with her artwork.

Mo, aged 28, majored in political science and likes organizing and participating in social activities for environmental protection. She describes herself as a leader with passion and charisma who can raise issues related to fashion, such as sustainable fashion.

Seoul city said fashion brands in the Hi Seoul showroom and new designers can hire the selected virtual influencer as their model for fitting and marketing for free. (Yonhap)