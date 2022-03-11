 Back To Top
National

Main opposition party chief Lee tests positive for virus in rapid antigen test

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2022 - 13:07       Updated : Mar 11, 2022 - 13:18
Lee Jun-seok, head of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks at a rally in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Thursday, to thank voters for supporting the party's candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in winning the presidential race. (Yonhap)
GWANGJU -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to party officials.

Should PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok's infection be confirmed in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will also have to take a virus test, because party officials said the two had lunch together Thursday.

Lee was in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Friday to thank voters for supporting Yoon.

According to party officials, Lee took a virus test at a hospital earlier in the day after feeling sick. He is now waiting for the results of a follow-up PCR test and has canceled all schedules.

Two aides of Lee have also tested positive in rapid antigen tests.

In Wednesday's election, Yoon received 48.56 percent of the vote, beating Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, who took 47.83 percent, by a razor thin 0.73 percentage-point gap, making this year's presidential race the closest ever. (Yonhap)

