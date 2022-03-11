 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Two foreigners at large after escaping COVID treatment center

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Mar 11, 2022 - 13:18       Updated : Mar 11, 2022 - 13:18
Emblem of the Korean National Police Agency (Yonhap)
Emblem of the Korean National Police Agency (Yonhap)
 
Police are tracking down two Russians who escaped from a COVID-19 treatment center in North Chungcheong Province, violating their quarantine requirement, according to the North Chungcheong Provincial Office Friday.

The undocumented foreigners in their 30s were quarantined in separate rooms on the fourth floor of the facility located in Jangan-myeon, Boeun-gun, sources said.

They sneaked out of their rooms at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and met secretly at a vacant room on the same floor. Using ripped up curtains to form a long rope, the two made their escape through a window.
It was around 9 a.m. when the center’s managerial staff realized the foreigners had gotten out of the facility as they weren’t answering any phone calls.

The two remained at large as of Friday morning. Local police officers are tracking down the Russians by monitoring footage from surveillance cameras installed near the center.

Before they were admitted to the treatment center on March 4 and 7, one of the illegal immigrants was recently released from prison, while the other was detained at Cheongju Foreigners Shelter after being fined and ordered to be deported from Korea, according to the sources.

Under the Infectious Disease Prevention Act, those who leave designated quarantine sites without approval from local governments can be sentenced up to one year in prison or fined up to 10 million won ($8,000).

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114