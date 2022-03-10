[Graphic News] Final voter turnout at 77.1%

Final voter turnout for the 20th presidential election is estimated to be at 77.1 percent.
Of the nearly 44.2 million eligible voters, more than 34 million had cast their ballots.
The figure is 0.1 percentage point lower than the previous election in 2017, which had the highest turnout since 1997, being held after former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.
By region, Gwangju had the highest turnout, with 81.5 percent, while Jeju had the lowest at 72.6 percent. Seoul’s turnout stands at 77.9 percent. (Yonhap)
