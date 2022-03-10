 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Ex-audit agency chief wins seat in Seoul’s Jongno district

By Park Han-na
Published : Mar 10, 2022 - 17:49       Updated : Mar 10, 2022 - 17:49

Choe Jae-hyeong of the main opposition People Power Party, celebrates as he was certain to win a parliamentary by-election in Seoul's Jongno, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Choe Jae-hyeong of the main opposition People Power Party, celebrates as he was certain to win a parliamentary by-election in Seoul's Jongno, Wednesday. (Yonhap)


Former chief of the national audit agency Choe Jae-hyeong was among the winners of the March 9 elections, as he garnered over 50 percent of the vote in a legislative by-election held in central Seoul’s Jongno.

According to the National Election Commission on Thursday, Choe of the conservative opposition People Power Party had 52.09 percent of the vote and independent candidate Kim Young-jong, a three-term mayor of Jongno-gu, marked just 28.41 percent.

Choe was one of the contenders in the opposition’s presidential primary, which was eventually won by Yoon Suk-yeol, who was elected the country’s next president in Wednesday’s presidential election.

After his victory was certain, Choe vowed to put efforts toward supplement laws that will solve the difficulties of small business owners.

“Jongno has a nickname of the top politics avenue in South Korea. … Paradoxically, it is true that people’s livelihoods here have been neglected,” he said.

The former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman resigned from the post in June last year after a feud with the current Moon Jae-in administration over a controversial audit regarding the economic feasibility of the Wolseong nuclear power plant.

His term starts Wednesday and ends in May 2024.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114