Yoon’s 7 companion animals to become ‘first pets’

A picture of Yoon and his Jindo dog Tori (Yoon’s campaign team)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s seven companion animals are set to become the nation’s “first pets” after he is inaugurated on May 10.



Without children, Yoon and his wife Kim Kun-hee live with four dogs -- Tori, Narae, Mari and Sunny -- and three cats -- Akkaengi, Navi and Norangi -- since they tied the knot in 2012. He will become the president with the most pets ever.



Among them, Jindo dog Tori is especially well known to the public from starring in a news photo of then-Prosecutor General Yoon taking a walk in his neighborhood in Seocho-gu, Seoul, days after he was suspended from work for two months on Nov. 24, 2020 in a high-profile clash with the justice minister.



A picture of Yoon lying on bed with his pets (Yoon’s campaign team)