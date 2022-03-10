Moon congratulates President-elect Yoon on winning election

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on winning the presidential election as they held a telephone conversation.

During the conversation, Moon and Yoon are also said to have discussed ways to have a smooth transition of power.

Moon's chief of staff You Young-min is scheduled to send orchids of congratulation to Yoon later in the day.

Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day after a tight race that underlined deep divisions along regional, generational and gender lines. (Yonhap)