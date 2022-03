President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, according to officials of the main opposition People Power Party.

The phone call took place at 9:40 a.m., about five hours after Yoon gave his acceptance remarks, at the request of the US side, according to party officials.

Details of the conversation were not immediately available.

Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day. (Yonhap)