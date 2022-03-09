Lee and Yoon run neck and neck race: exit poll

Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (left) and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (Yonhap)
The ruling liberal Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung and the conservative People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol are running neck-and-neck in the presidential election, exit polls showed Wednesday evening.
According to an exit poll conducted by the country‘s three major broadcast companies -- SBS, KBS and MBC -- People Power Party’s Yoon is expected to take over 48.4 percent of the vote, edging out his competitor Lee on 47.8 percent.
On the other hand, according to JTBC, which conducted a separate exit poll, Lee is expected to win 48.4 percent of the vote, over Yoon’s 47.7 percent.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)