Lee and Yoon run neck and neck race: exit poll

The ruling liberal Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and the conservative People Power Party's Yoon Suk-yeol are running neck-and-neck in the presidential election, exit polls showed Wednesday evening.According to an exit poll conducted by the country's three major broadcast companies -- SBS, KBS and MBC -- People Power Party's Yoon is expected to take over 48.4 percent of the vote, edging out his competitor Lee on 47.8 percent.On the other hand, according to JTBC, which conducted a separate exit poll, Lee is expected to win 48.4 percent of the vote, over Yoon's 47.7 percent.