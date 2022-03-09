[Weekender] Deliver us...pretty much everything

(123rf)

When 65-year-old retiree Kim Ji-yeon decided to move to the outskirts of Seoul, she found that shopping for groceries could become a sizable hurdle for a senior couple living in a town several transfers away from the nearest retail store.



Solution? Delivery apps.



“There’s pretty much everything on Coupang, from food to daily necessities. There are also applications run by retail stores like E-mart or Costco, so I don’t really have to go shopping,” Kim said, adding that the last time she went to a store in real life had been weeks ago, and it was no longer out of necessity.



Just as the name Baemin -- the popular delivery agency and application whose name translates to “the nation of delivery” -- suggests, Koreans have truly become front-runners in utilizing the delivery system to its fullest potential, with the e-commerce market hitting an unexpected additional growth spurt in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Last week, it was announced that e-commerce company Coupang’s annual sales for 2021 recorded a 54 percent jump from the year before to $18.4 billion, the largest since its birth in 2010. It also saw the largest-ever operating loss of $1.49 billion, which the company attributed to the costs of expanding its delivery network to edge out competitors in the heyday of delivery apps.



Give us this day our dirty laundry



There was a time when a phone call to a local Chinese restaurant or pizza parlor was about the extent of the idea of ordering something over the phone. But modern-day delivery is not confined to such a narrow selection of menu options, or any menu for that matter.



Laundrygo, launched in 2019, offers a service that picks up dirty laundry left by users and ships it back after washing and cleaning. Founded by a man who previously ran Baemin Fresh, the application focuses on completing the entire process of laundry within a day, all without the user encountering any of the employees face-to-face.



Delivery apps are no longer confined to eateries, incorporating other products and services. YPER is an app that “delivers” a car wash by picking up the car, having it handwashed, and then returning it to the user at the designated time and location.



For those unsure of what they want, Hobby in the Box claims that it can figure it out for you, regularly sending hobby care packages such as DIY building kits for small objects like soap, simple cosmetic products and dolls.



While not exactly a delivery service per se, applications like Kim-jib-sa, or Butler Kim, offer to take out the garbage, showing how deeply involved mobile applications are in taking care of everyday chores for people today.



Even traditional restaurant franchises are joining the fad by introducing their own delivery systems. US-based Outback Steakhouse in January started offering delivery via its mobile application, and CJ Group launched the app Chef Go to allow the user to order delivery from affiliated restaurant chains like VIPS and the Place.





A delivery worker rides on a motorcycle in Seoul on Feb. 21.(Yonhap)