[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Gyeranjjim, steamed egg

It almost looks like an egg pudding that is about to explode, doesn’t it? This fun Korean egg side dish is one of the “experimental” dishes of Korean cuisine. In other words, people like to make this unique Korean side dish not only for the delicious eggy taste, but also because it’s like doing a science experiment to see the result -- without the mess.
The moment you open the lid of your stone pot, you will get a surprising view of volcanic eggs with piping hot steam shooting out. Kids love it, adults love it and, most of all, it tastes great. So why not try it at home?
The only drawback of this recipe is that you have to use a little bit of brain power. Remember when you asked your math teacher, “When am I ever going to use this?” Well, now is the time. The ingredient amounts depend on the size of the pot you are going to use.
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs, well beaten
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 tsp Korean salted shrimp (liquid only)
- 2 pinches kosher salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp sesame oil, optional
- 1 tbsp finely chopped green onion, optional
Equipment
- 1/2 qt stone pot
Instructions
1. Combine eggs, salted shrimp liquid, baking powder and a couple of pinches of salt in a measuring cup or bowl; beat them well until frosty.
2. Pour chicken stock in a pot and bring it to boil over medium high heat.
3. Reduce the heat to medium. Slowly pour egg mixture into the chicken stock as you stir gently with a spoon. Keep stirring the egg mixture, scraping it as necessary from the side of the pot to the center.
4. When the egg mixture is 75 percent cooked, about two minutes, cover the pot with a dome-shaped bowl. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for three to four minutes.
5. Turn off the heat and remove the lid (make sure to wear kitchen gloves). You will see that the egg mixture has risen well above the rim of your pot.
6. If you wish, sprinkle chopped green onion and drizzle a little bit of sesame oil. Serve immediately with rice.
By Holly Ford (www.beyondkimchee.com
)
---Hye-gyoung Ford (aka Holly) is a well-known Korean food blogger and the author of “Korean Cooking Favorites.” Born and raised in Korea, she has lived in many countries. She shares her recipes and food memories on her blog, Beyond Kimchee. - Ed.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)