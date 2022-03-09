[Election 2022] What foreign media has said about election



“Squid Game”-like, "unlikable" and “the nastiest” in recent history are some of the phrases that foreign media outlets have used to describe South Korea’s presidential showdown.



Following is a compilation of quotes from major news outlets.



“Shamans, Hitler and mutual hatred: South Koreans go to polls in rancorous election” -- The Guardian



“Both candidates’ disapproval ratings matched their popularity as scandals, mudslinging and gaffes dominated what was dubbed the ‘unlikeable election’” -- Reuters



“South Korea has one of the worst women‘s rights records in the developed world. And yet it is disgruntled young men who have been the focus of this country’s presidential election.” -- BBC



“Lee (Jae-myung) and his conservative opponent Yoon Suk-yeol, a former chief prosecutor and political neophyte, are neck and neck in a contest that has been defined by scandal, mudslinging, family drama and insinuations of corruption, criminality, nepotism, fraud, dictatorial tendencies, superstitious practices and abuse of office.” -- Financial Times







