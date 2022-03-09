Celebrities encourage voting with post-vote snaps, ballot stamps

From top left, clockwise: Celebrities Yoon Eun-hye, Jun Hyun-moo, Han Kyung-rock and Kim Jung-min share selfies taken at the entrance of polling stations. (Instagram accounts of Yoon Eun-hye, Jun Hyun-moo, Han Kyung-rock and Kim Jung-min)



From globally famous K-pop idols to film and television stars, South Korean celebrities exercised their rights to vote Wednesday and shared photos on social media of ballot hand stamps and post-vote selfies, hoping to get fans to fulfill their civic duties.



Though their messages may have been the same, the celebrities took different styles of pictures to share their voting experience.



TV personality Jun Hyun-moo, actor Yoon Eun-hye, singer Kim Jung-min and the bassist of band Crying Nut Han Kyung-rock took selfies at the entrance of their respective polling stations.



To avoid any accusations of wrongdoing or controversy for endorsing a specific candidate, their gestures and colors of their outfits were limited. Many pictures were focused on the entrance signs of the polling stations.



In rapper Defconn’s photo, he donned a multicolored jacket, reflecting his intention to support all the candidates.



Defconn poses for a photo in front of a polling station. (Defconn’s Instagram)



Others such as singer and actor Kim Se-jeong, veteran actor Han Chae-a and sports announcer Jung Woo-young uploaded images of the ballot stamps, widely known as “proof shots,” on their social media.



Singer-actor Kim wrote on Instagram, “I voted, ate my breakfast and feel good. Everyone, don’t forget to vote!”



Han Chae-a (left) and Kim Se-jeong show off their ballot hand stamps. (Instagram accounts of Han Chae-a and Kim Se-jeong)



Scores responded on the celebrities’ posts with their own voting experiences. A number of television personalities, such as MC Kim Je-dong who identifies as liberal, highlighted the importance of the right to vote and encouraged people to head to the polls in a post on Facebook.



Other celebrities made it clear who they supported in the presidential race.



Famous Korean guitarist Shin Dae-chul, martial arts director Jung Doo-hong, comedian Kang Sung-bum and singer Kim Heung-guk were among some of the well-known entertainment figures who appealed to voters to choose the political parties that they support.



While Kang publicly supported the Democratic Party of Korea on his YouTube channel, Kim Heung-guk gave a campaign speech for the People Power Party on Feb. 24 in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



Kim Heung-guk gives a campaign speech for People Power Party on Feb. 24 in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)