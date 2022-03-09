 Back To Top
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-0
Mar. 9,2022

President-elect to receive presidential security services immediately upon victory

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Mar 9, 2022 - 17:25       Updated : Mar 9, 2022 - 17:25
View of South Korea‘s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (123rf)
The winner of the 20th presidential election, expected to be announced early Thursday, will be provided with the same protective security and escort services as the incumbent president immediately upon victory.

According to the Presidential Security Service on Wednesday, the office has already assembled a team to provide protection for the president-elect, his or her spouse and directly related family members.

The team will be tasked with providing escort and security services for the president-elect before he or she starts his or her term on May 10, the services of which include metal screening at the president-elect’s home and offices, as well as searches on visitors.

The president-elect will also be provided with a bullet-proof vehicle and escort vehicles to protect his or her movements, and traffic signals can be adjusted during travels. Police officers will be dispatched to the routes the president-elect takes at any time.

The same protective services as given to the incumbent president will also be provided for the president-elect when he or she travels overseas.

President Moon Jae-in received the service as the president-elect at around 12:20 a.m. of May 10, 2017, when he was found victorious in the 19th presidential election following the impeachment of his predecessor Park Geun-hye.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
