[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents sakura teppanyaki



Tamayura, the luxury Japanese dining destination on the second floor of JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, is showcasing an authentic teppanyaki course crafted from diverse seasonal ingredients.



The main dish of the eight-course dinner menu is the hanwoo tenderloin, a cut of the highest grade of beef. Other highlights include a welcome dish of Sakizuke, hanwoo roast beef, grilled sirloin served with Tamayura’s own special sauce, live seafood Karasumi with succulent fresh lobster and live abalone lightly steamed in a salted pan.



The sakura teppanyaki menu is available until April 30, and is priced at 160,000 won for lunch and 250,000 for dinner. Seven private dining rooms of diverse sizes are available for private gatherings.



For reservations, call (02) 6282-6267.





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul opens private dining experience with Orin Swift



Mariposa, the modern European dining destination on the 29th floor of the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, presents the Orin Swift All-in to Mariposa promotion, featuring six remarkable wines by Orin Swift.



A curated sextet of wines by the globally celebrated US winemaker is paired with a five-course meal by Mariposa for a unique dining experience. The five-course menu is paired with a selection of wines crafted from the finest grapes grown in one of California’s most celebrated wine producing regions: Blank State, Slander, Papillon, Palermo, 8 Years in the Dessert and luxury signature cuvee Mercury Head.



The promotion runs until March 31 and is priced at 300,000 won per person.



For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.





Grand Josun Jeju presents ‘Sweet Dreaming’ package



Josun Hotels and Resorts’ luxury resort hotel Grand Josun Jeju is offering a relaxing stay package for guests until the end of the year.



The minimum two-night stay package in a suite with a balcony includes a morning buffet for two at the hotel’s restaurant Aria and in-room dining service including fried chicken and two bottles of J-Lager, Grand Josun Jeju’s specialty beer.



The price for the package starts at 1 million won. Additional benefits will be given to guests staying three nights or more.



For reservations, call 1811-0511.





InterContinental presents limited edition White Day cakes



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong will be selling two limited edition cakes on March 14, for couples wishing to celebrate White Day.



The Blooming Rose Chiffon Cake, which gained overwhelming popularity during Valentine’s Day, will be on sale. The Amour Rouge Cake, a strawberry-filled cream cake with fresh strawberries and blueberries, will be another option.



For reservations, call (02) 555-5656 or (02) 3452-2500 for the respective locations.



