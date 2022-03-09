 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-0
Mar. 9,2022

[Election 2022] When will we know the winner?

By Park Han-na
Published : Mar 9, 2022 - 18:15       Updated : Mar 9, 2022 - 18:15
People wait in line to cast their votes for the presidential election at a polling station in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People wait in line to cast their votes for the presidential election at a polling station in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)




When will the winner of today’s presidential election become clear?

Probably around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Election Commission on Wednesday.

At 7:30 p.m., which is when polls will close nationwide, exit poll results will be released by major broadcasters.

According to the Korean Broadcasters Association Wednesday, MBC, KBS and SBS will announce the results of their joint survey at 7:30 p.m., based on interviews with voters who cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on election day.

This means the results will not reflect ballots cast by COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine, who are restricted to voting after 6 p.m. Those who who participated in the March 4 and 5 early voting will not be tallied up for the result.

As of 4 p.m., voter turnout was estimated to be 71.1 percent, including the two-day early voting. It is higher than the 67.1 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential vote in 2017.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114