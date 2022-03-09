 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-0
Mar. 9,2022

Lee Jun-seok says women are less likely to vote than men

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Mar 9, 2022 - 15:45       Updated : Mar 9, 2022 - 15:46
Lee Jun-seok makes a speech while canvassing for People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol`s election campaign at Chonnam National University in Gwangju, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jun-seok makes a speech while canvassing for People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol`s election campaign at Chonnam National University in Gwangju, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the People Power Party, continued fanning the “gender war,” claiming women are less likely to vote than men.

“Some surveys show women have less intention to vote compared to men. They may show systemized movements online, but it is difficult to say that (the movements) lead to actual voting,” Lee said on a radio show Monday.

When asked about his party’s candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s vow to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, Lee said, “(The party) will, of course, abolish the ministry, passing the duties related to families or others to other institutions.”

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea attacked Lee for trying to deepen gender conflicts without evidence.

“Lee may want women to not come to the polling stations,“ Kwon Ji-wung from the election committee of the Democratic Party said on a radio show Wednesday. “If you look at the (previous two) 18th and 19th (presidential) elections, women actually voted more than men.”

In the presidential elections, 80.9 percent of women electors cast their vote, while 74.8 percent of male electors voted.

The People Power Party explained that Lee wanted to understand the inclination of electors.

”(Lee) made such a comment to better understand class and gender,” Kim Yong-tae from the People Power Party said. Kim rather accused the Democratic Party and related figures for dividing electors by gender.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114