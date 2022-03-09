Beauty and fashion brands launch products to celebrate White Day

(123rf)

In Korea, ahead of White Day, which falls on March 14, men usually give candy or gifts to women as a way to thank them for the gifts they received a month earlier on Valentine’s Day.



As the day approaches, beauty and fashion brands are rushing to roll out new products to mark the occasion.



Italian neoclassical brand Metrocity has launched a crossbody bag to commemorate White Day. The miniature sized bag is described as one that suits young women’s free lifestyle.



The square-shaped bag with a catena chain comes in four colors -- mint, white, black and red.



Metrocity’s crossbody bag launched for this year’s White Day (Metrocity)

Local retail giant E-Land’s jewelry brand Lloyd introduced two diamond-studded White Day edition necklaces.



One of the necklaces feature a pink rose diamond that evokes the meaning of everlasting love, according to the jewelry maker. Another is the Shine Drop Necklace.



Skincare brand Mary&May also released a limited-edition skincare set, which includes a face serum, soothing gel-cream and pore cleansing foam -- ahead of White Day.



The skincare line contains eoseongcho, a medicinal herb, and tea tree oil, according to the company.



Lloyd’s White Day edition necklace (Lloyd)