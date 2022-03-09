[Live updates: Election 2022] Between Yoon and Lee, who will come out as president?

March 9, 2022, 12:25 a.m.
Here’s what the two candidates said on Facebook early Wednesday, as polls opened nationwide to elect the next president of South Korea.
“There’s only one day left.
The election result is going to be neck and neck.
The outcome can be determined by only thousands, or even hundreds, of votes.
… Tonight, I will greet you as the 20th president of the Republic of Korea. Thank you.”
Yoon Suk-yeol of People Power Party said:
“I still have lingering feelings from yesterday. I was deeply impressed by your overwhelming support despite the rigorous schedule traveling throughout Jeju, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul.
Regimental change will come only through voting. Voting makes changes. Voting brings victory.”
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Voter turnout reaches 16% at 11 am, lower than previous poll
March 9, 2022, 11:30 a.m.
Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election reached 16 percent as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the country's election authorities.
Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 7 million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission said.
The turnout was lower than 19.4 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.
The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap)
Voter turnout at 8.1% at 9 am
March 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
As of 9 a.m., average voter turnout was reported to be 8.1 percent nationwide, slightly lower than the 9.4 percent at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.
Election in numbers:
27cm long with 14 names printed on it, your ballot is worth millions
March 9, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Election Day arrives
March 9, 2022, 6 a.m.
Polls opened across South Korea at 6 a.m. Wednesday in a presidential election that many voters described as a contest of who’s the least worst.
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party of Korea is vying against Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative opposition People Power Party in a neck-and-neck race. Exit poll results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. by major broadcasters.
Koreans born before March 11, 2004, are eligible to vote at 14,464 polling stations nationwide. Balloting will continue until 6 p.m., after which COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote until 7:30 p.m.
Nearly 37 percent of voters have already cast their ballots in March 4-5 early voting.
The two front-runners, while both students of law, come from contrasting backgrounds.
Lee, born to a poor family, was a factory worker in his teens. He worked his way up to becoming a lawyer, later the mayor of Seongnam and then governor of Gyeonggi Province, the most populous region in the country.
Yoon, born to a university professor father, was a prosecutor whose investigations on the Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations put him in the national spotlight. He clashed with the Moon Jae-in administration over prosecutorial reform policies and has become one of Moon’s harshest critics.
The race has been marred by scandals involving family members, allegations of corruption and abuse of power and mudslinging.
Whoever wins will get a single, five-year term as the 20th president of South Korea.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)