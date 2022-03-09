[Live updates: Election 2022] Between Yoon and Lee, who will come out as president?

Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and results on South Korea’s presidential election from The Korea Herald. -- Ed. What Lee, Yoon said on Election Day

March 9, 2022, 12:25 a.m.



Here’s what the two candidates said on Facebook early Wednesday, as polls opened nationwide to elect the next president of South Korea.

(Screen capture)

Lee Jae-myung of Democratic Party of Korea said: “There’s only one day left. The election result is going to be neck and neck. The outcome can be determined by only thousands, or even hundreds, of votes. … Tonight, I will greet you as the 20th president of the Republic of Korea. Thank you.” Yoon Suk-yeol of People Power Party said: “I still have lingering feelings from yesterday. I was deeply impressed by your overwhelming support despite the rigorous schedule traveling throughout Jeju, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul. Regimental change will come only through voting. Voting makes changes. Voting brings victory.” By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)





A voter puts her ballot in the voting box for South Korea`s 20th presidential election on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Voter turnout reaches 16% at 11 am, lower than previous poll



March 9, 2022, 11:30 a.m.



Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election reached 16 percent as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the country's election authorities. Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 7 million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission said. The turnout was lower than 19.4 percent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017. The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday. (Yonhap)





Voter turnout at 8.1% at 9 am



March 9, 2022, 9:30 a.m.



As of 9 a.m., average voter turnout was reported to be 8.1 percent nationwide, slightly lower than the 9.4 percent at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017.





Election in numbers: 27cm long with 14 names printed on it, your ballot is worth millions



March 9, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

(Yonhap)





14: Number of names printed on the ballot paper

Although the race has come down to dead heat between the two frontrunners, representing the main parties of the left and right wings, it started off with 14 candidates registered. Two dropped out, leaving 12 still running.



27: Length of the ballot paper in centimeters

A single ballot is about 27 centimeters long, listing the 14 candidates, including the two who have quit -- Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Dong-yeon. Any votes cast for the two will not be counted.



36.93: Percentage of voters who already cast their ballot during the March 4 and 5 early voting period. This is the highest rate recorded since 2014, when advance voting was introduced in the country.



44.19 million: Number of eligible voters. Some 8.8 million of them are estimated to be under COVID-19 home recovery or quarantine restrictions.



5: Local elections being held alongside the presidential vote.

In five constituencies, including Seoul’s Jongno and Seocho districts, voters will also elect their representative for the National Assembly in two reelections and three by-elections. The outcomes of these votes won’t bring about a dramatic change in the dominant position the ruling party has, as it holds 172 seats out of 295 in the unicameral parliament.



421 billion: Expected expenditures in Korean won for today’s election. Divided by the number of voters, this translates to 9,520 won spent per vote.



Election Day arrives



March 9, 2022, 6 a.m.



Democratic Party of Korea`s Lee Jae-myung (left) and People Power Party`s Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)