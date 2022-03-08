[Today’s K-pop] Twice adds concert to Tokyo tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will perform one more time at Tokyo Dome on April 25, announced label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.



The band was planning to perform live at the dome on April 23-24, as part of its fourth international tour. The nine-member act kicked off its tour with two concerts in Seoul in December last year and performed live in front of a total of 100,000 audience members over seven shows in five US cities last month.



Twice hit the Tokyo Dome stage for the first time in March 2019, in the shortest time since debut for an international artist. It has been about two years since the group performed there.



The group is celebrating its fifth anniversary since its debut in Japan as well, and will mark the occasion with the fourth best-of album “#Twice4.” The album will include “I Can’t Stop Me,” “Cry For Me,” “Alcohol-Free,” and “Scientist” in both Japanese and Korean. It will be released on March 16.



NCT Dream unveils reality travel show



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream’s travel-themed original content will start airing on March 11 on its YouTube channel.



The six-part series, named “7llin’ in our Youth” will show the seven members get away to a beach to relax, eat and have fun. The members also go camping and try a number of activities as the title suggests. “7” is pronounced “chil” in Korean.



This follows the band’s previous content “7llin’ in the Dream,” which was released in April last year in time for its first studio album “Hot Sauce.” The first LP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 37 regions, Japan’s Oricon album chart and all major charts at home. Combined with the repack “Hello Future,” the LP sold over 3 million copies.



On March 28, the seven-member band will make a comeback with its second LP “Glitch Mode.” It will also host an online concert on April 5.



Sunmi marks Int’l Women’s Day with new song



(Credit: Abyss Company)



Sumni dropped a song to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 as part of a Spotify campaign.



She has been chosen as the representative of Asia and the song, titled “Oh Sorry Ya,” was released exclusively through the music platform. The project is a joint effort between Spotify’s Equal Campaign, a global initiative to support female artists, and Spotify Singles, a program that allows artists to re-record their existing songs or record covers to be streamed.



This is the first song the songstress is putting out this year, and is in tune with “Borderline,” a track from her third EP “1/6.” In her third EP, she went deep into herself, while her old self clashes with her new self in her new track.



Last month, she thanked her fans for being there for her for the past 15 years with a series of photos and a message saying that she will be singing and dancing for them forever.



Astro’s Sanha, Moonbin postpone release of 2nd EP



(Credit: Fantagio)