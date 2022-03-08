Hyundai begins sales of the latest 2022 Avante

Hyundai’s Avante (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor announced Tuesday that it will officially begin sales of the latest 2022 model of Avante, its compact sedan.
The 2022 Avante comes with enhanced sound-absorbing doors and with more basic and extra options.
The model will have 8-inch display audio in all trims, which before was only applied on its ‘smart’ trim.
Hyundai added extra options such as ‘Smart Sense 3’ which includes rear collision prevention assistance and safety exit warning, as well as the choice of a 17-inch wheel.
Front seat ventilation and 10.25-inch navigation which were options only available for the ‘modern’ trim, are now applied by default.
Some of the changes for the highest ‘inspiration’ trims include double-bonded sound insulation glass windows to offer a much quieter driving experience, automatic passenger seats, and a vibration warning steering wheel.
There are also some changes in the interior of the ‘inspiration’ trim as customers now have a new beige color option for the interior and LED lamps used indoors.
“We enhanced customers’ safety and convenience with our 2022 Avante. Through this, we will solidify its strong position in the compact sedan market,” said an official from Hyundai.
Avante is Hyundai’s bestselling car globally due to its cost-effectiveness.
It has been chosen as the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year, and earned the Top Safety Pick award from the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety last year.
