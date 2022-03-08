[Diplomatic Circuit]Bangladesh observes Historic 7th March

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
The Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul on Monday observed the Historic 7th March, a day commemorating the landmark speech of Bangladesh’s first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the country to independence.
The Historic 7th March speech by Rahman was delivered on March 7, 1971, and effectively declared the country’s independence from Pakistan. It is a realistic documentation of the limitations of post-colonial nation-states in developing inclusive, democratic societies for diverse ethnic, cultural, linguistic or religious groups.
Delivering remarks after hoisting the Bangladesh national flag, Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain paid tribute to Rahman, who is often called “Bangabandhu” or Bangladesh’s “father of the nation,” and the valiant freedom fighters and women, whose sacrifices ushered in the independence through a nine-month historic war.
The inclusion of Rahman’s historic speech in UNESCO Memory of the World International Register is a matter of great pride for the nation and the Bengali language, Hossain said.
He said it was the historic speech that inspired the entire freedom-seeking Bengali nation to join the struggle for independence.
Underlining the development and achievements of Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ambassador called upon Bangladeshi expatriates to work together to realize Rahman’s long-cherished dream of “Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal).”
The embassy officials read out messages from Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen in memory of Rahman.
Monday’s event was attended by embassy officials and Bangladeshi expatriates living in Korea.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)