 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

403 more CCTV cameras to be installed at Han River parks to strengthen safety surveillance

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2022 - 11:02       Updated : Mar 8, 2022 - 11:04
Crowds are seen eating and drinking at Han River park after 10 p.m. on July 4. (Yonhap)
Crowds are seen eating and drinking at Han River park after 10 p.m. on July 4. (Yonhap)

The Seoul city government said Tuesday it plans to install 403 more CCTV cameras at riverside parks along the Han River to strengthen safety surveillance following a high-profile death of a medical college student last year.

The plan to complete the installations of new CCTVs, including 40 smart poles, by the end of June, will boost the total number of cameras from the current 163 to 567, officials said. The new installations will be concentrated around lawn plazas and other popular zones.

Calls for installing more cameras at Han River parks have risen after the 22-year-old medical college student disappeared from a riverside park in southern Seoul in April of last year. He was found dead in the river a few days later.

Despite an intensive police investigation, what exactly happened to the student remains unclear, leading many to blame the lack of CCTV cameras at the park. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114