 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Australia sanctions N. Korean firm involved in arms development

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2022 - 10:38       Updated : Mar 8, 2022 - 10:44
People watch file footage of a North Korean missile test at the Seoul Railway Station last Sunday.(Yonhap)
People watch file footage of a North Korean missile test at the Seoul Railway Station last Sunday.(Yonhap)

Australia has imposed its own sanctions against a North Korean trading company linked with the secretive nation's development of weapons of mass destruction, as well as Chinese and Russian companies accused of helping Pyongyang shun international sanctions, a recent government document showed.

The Pyongyang-based Puhung Trading Corp. has been added to Australia's list of entities under financial sanctions, which restrict the use of their assets, according to a document from Foreign Minister Marise Payne dated March 1.

"The Minister made the designations being satisfied that one of the entities (Puhung Trading Corporation) has been associated with the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction program or missiles program," a separate ministry statement read, using the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

It added that China-based Dandong Rich Earth Trading Company Limited and Russia-based Profinet Pte Ltd have also been included in the sanctions list for assisting or having assisted in North Korea's violation or evasion of international sanctions. Dandong Rich Earth Trading and Profinet were targeted by U.S. sanctions in 2017 and 2018, respectively. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114