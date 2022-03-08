 Back To Top
National

Moon designates two more wildfire-hit cities as special disaster zones

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Mar 8, 2022 - 09:45
President Moon Jae-in (L) meets with evacuees from a wildfire in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at a makeshift shelter in the city on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (L) meets with evacuees from a wildfire in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at a makeshift shelter in the city on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday designated two more wildfire-hit cities in the eastern coastal areas as special disaster zones eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

The two eastern cities -- Gangneung and Donghae -- were declared as special disaster zones, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

The move came two days after Moon designated Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and its neighboring city of Samcheok as special disaster zones.

Firefighting authorities have mobilized all available manpower and equipment to contain the main fires in the eastern coastal areas hit by massive wildfires for the fifth day.

No casualties were reported, but hundreds of facilities, including more than 300 homes, were damaged by the wildfires, according to authorities.

The government plans to offer financial support for recovery work and provide local people who suffered damage with emergency relief funds as well as cuts in gas and electricity fees. (Yonhap)

