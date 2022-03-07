Gucci to hold metaverse exhibition at Naver’s Zepeto

This image provided by Naver shows a virtual Gucci shop launched on a metaverse platform, Zepetto. (Naver)
Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci said Monday it will put on a metaverse exhibition and sell fashion items for avatars on Zepeto, Korean tech giant Naver’s metaverse platform.
The fashion house has opened a virtual space on Zepeto, where users can enjoy a metaverse version of “Gucci Garden Archetypes,” an ongoing multimedia exhibition in Seoul.
Gucci and Zepeto, following its first partnership last year, agreed to bring nine out of 13 offline exhibition spaces to Zepeto. Users who appear as avatars can imitate the poses of large figure models and enjoy treasure hunt events while interacting with each other in the virtual space, according to the fashion house.
Celebrating the metaverse exhibition, Gucci will sell a virtual collection of 16 fashion items including clothes, hand bags, shoes and accessories.
“With the second collaboration with Gucci, users can now decorate their avatars with 88 Gucci items (including user-made Gucci inspired items),” a Zepeto official said.
The offline Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition takes place from March 4 to 27 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza Design Museum in central Seoul. The multimedia exhibition was curated by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)