Lee Kun-hee collection exhibition at MMCA extended to April

Installation view of “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul (MMCA)





The exhibition “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art” showing artworks donated by late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee will extend its run for another month to April 13.



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea opened the exhibition on July 21, 2021, presenting some 50 artworks selected from the 23,000 artworks donated by the Lee family last year. The masterpieces by Korea’s modern and contemporary artists have been seen by more than 80,000 visitors as of Feb.28, becoming the museum‘s most popular exhibition ever.



Online reservations at the museum’s official website are required, allowing up to 100 people for each time slot for an hour-long visit. The museum offers eight slots daily, except for Wednesdays and Saturdays when the museum stays open until 9 p.m. and three more slots are available.



With the musem opening reservations a week ahead, the competition for time spots have been fierece. For the elderly visitors, the museum reserves the 10 a.m. slots every day, but online reservations must be made. While the museum does not allow on-the-spot admissions or phone reservations for the special exhibition, online reservations can be made by others on behalf of older visitors under the visitor’s name. The admission to the exhibition is free of charge.



