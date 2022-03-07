Ruling party chief hit by object during campaigning, rushed to hospital

Rep. Song Young-gil, the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, holds a news conference at the party headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

An unidentified assailant struck ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil in the head with an unknown object during campaigning in Seoul on Monday and Song was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, party officials said.

Song was campaigning in the Sinchon area for Wednesday's presidential election when the attack happened.

"Chairman Song was hit in the head with an unidentified object and started bleeding, so he was taken to a nearby emergency room," a source close to Song told Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)