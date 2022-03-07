EU delegation to hold talk concert on International Women’s Day

The European Union delegation in Korea will hold “Coffee with Europe,” to advocate for women’s rights and gender equality on International Women’s Day on Tuesday online.
Under the theme of “Break the bias,” the concert will be joined by EU ambassador to Korea Maria Castillo-Fernandez, Finland ambassador to Korea Pekka Metso, Portugal ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto, criminal psychologist Prof. Lee Soo-jeong and Sexual Crime Response Center Korea head Seo Seung-hee as panelists.
The EU has been celebrating International Women’s day worldwide annually with the United Nations. In Korea, it has persisted in emphasizing the need to ensure equal opportunities for all, address existing obstacles and prejudices against women.
The talk would discuss gender equality policy achievements in Korean and European societies, shortcomings and obstacles to realizing gender equality at the current level and the latest agenda such as dating violence and crimes against women in cyberspace in its three sessions.
The speakers are to share experiences and opinions on issues and interact with public in free discussion in a question and answer session.
The event will be live streamed through Zoom at 10:30 a.m.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)