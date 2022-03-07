 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

EU delegation to hold talk concert on International Women’s Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 7, 2022 - 23:41       Updated : Mar 7, 2022 - 23:41

The European Union delegation in Korea will hold “Coffee with Europe,” to advocate for women’s rights and gender equality on International Women’s Day on Tuesday online.

Under the theme of “Break the bias,” the concert will be joined by EU ambassador to Korea Maria Castillo-Fernandez, Finland ambassador to Korea Pekka Metso, Portugal ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto, criminal psychologist Prof. Lee Soo-jeong and Sexual Crime Response Center Korea head Seo Seung-hee as panelists.

The EU has been celebrating International Women’s day worldwide annually with the United Nations. In Korea, it has persisted in emphasizing the need to ensure equal opportunities for all, address existing obstacles and prejudices against women.

The talk would discuss gender equality policy achievements in Korean and European societies, shortcomings and obstacles to realizing gender equality at the current level and the latest agenda such as dating violence and crimes against women in cyberspace in its three sessions.

The speakers are to share experiences and opinions on issues and interact with public in free discussion in a question and answer session.

The event will be live streamed through Zoom at 10:30 a.m.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114