 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

NK leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-NK paper

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 7, 2022 - 11:42       Updated : Mar 7, 2022 - 12:00
In this file photo, a news report on North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station last Sunday. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, a news report on North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station last Sunday. (Yonhap)

North Korea will launch a rocket carrying satellite at a "time and place" as determined by its leadership, a pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday with regard to the secretive nation's stated development of a "reconnaissance satellite."

On Saturday, the North fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea, which its state media described as "another important test" for the satellite program.

"(The satellite) will fly toward space at a time and place decided by the supreme leadership," the Japan-based Choson Sinbo said. "With satellite development in focus, the (North's) National Aerospace Development Administration has pursued the project under a timetable outlined by the supreme leadership." The supreme leadership in the communist regime apparently refers to leader Kim Jong-un.

Many observers say the North seems to be moving fast to resume its long-range missile tests in the coming weeks or months. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114