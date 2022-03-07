Election watchdog to announce upgraded measures for virus patients' voting

A virus patient casts a vote at a polling station in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, last Saturday, the last day of the two-day early voting period. (Yonhap)

Election authorities were set to hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss measures to ensure ballots of COVID-19 patients are dealt with properly after a mishandling of such votes in early voting sparked widespread complaints of foul play.

The National Election Commission (NEC) has repeatedly apologized over the weekend following revelations that virus patients were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers.

Some voters raised suspicions of election rigging, but the NEC has flatly rejected such suspicions.

Both Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) slammed the NEC's poor voting operations, while President Moon Jae-in also expressed regret over the controversy.

The NEC was to hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss ways to make sure that votes of virus patients are appropriately handled in the main voting in Wednesday's election.

While the NEC will be busy figuring out solutions, the two leading candidates will ramp up their campaigning to consolidate support and broaden their appeal to floating voters.

Lee of the liberal DP will start the day on the country's southern resort island of Jeju and move up North to hit major cities.

The former Gyeonggi governor is scheduled to make stops in Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Cheongju in the afternoon.

Yoon of the conservative PPP will focus on campaigning in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea's most populous province.

The former prosecutor general will visit Guri, Hanam, Anyang, Siheung, Ansan, Hwaseong, Osan, and Pyeongtaek.

Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party, who dropped out of the race to support Yoon, will join the PPP candidate in Hanam and Hwaseong.

Meanwhile, Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party is scheduled to visit Seongnam, Cheongju, Hwaseong, Suwon and Anyang. She will wrap up her daily schedule in Guro district, southwestern Seoul. (Yonhap)