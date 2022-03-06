Lee, Yoon to converge on Seoul in homestretch of campaign

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a campaign rally in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are set to converge on Seoul in the homestretch of their campaigns Sunday.

With the election three days away, Lee of the liberal Democratic Party will crisscross the capital for campaign rallies in the districts of Dobong, Seongbuk, Eunpyeong, Seodaemun, Gwanak and Yongsan.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party, meanwhile, will start the day in Seoul's eastern district of Gangdong before stumping through central Jung Ward and several cities surrounding Seoul, including Uijeongbu, Dongducheon, Paju and Goyang.

Following campaign stops in Gimpo and Bucheon, Yoon will end his day at a rally in Seoul's Geumcheon Ward in the evening.

The greater Seoul area is home to half of the country's population of 52 million, making it a crucial battleground in the election.

Many of the areas Yoon will be visiting are considered PPP weak spots where the party lost during the last parliamentary elections.

Two-day early voting ended Saturday with a record turnout of 36.93 percent, reflecting high voter interest in what is expected to be one of the closest presidential races in history.

Polls conducted before Thursday showed Lee and Yoon competing within the margin of error at around 40 percent support each. By law, polls conducted within six days of the election cannot be published until after voting closes.

Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party, who withdrew from the race Thursday to support Yoon, showed a united front as he joined Yoon on the campaign trail for the first time Saturday.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to campaign for Yoon in the southeastern city of Daegu, a conservative stronghold.

Meanwhile, Sim Sang-jeung, a lawmaker and presidential candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, will attend Mass in her constituency of Goyang before canvassing neighborhoods in Seoul, including Itaewon and Gangnam. (Yonhap)