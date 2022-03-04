[Today’s K-pop] Pentagon to host fan meet next month

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Pentagon will meet fans in person at a fan meet event on April 2-3, announced agency Cube Entertainment on Friday.



Under the title “Pentagon’s Private Party,” the nine-member act will take to the stage twice. Both will be broadcast live as well.



Not all members will be present, however. Yeoone suspended activities last month after suffering a back injury from being hit by a drunk driver. Hui is currently serving his mandatory military duty.



The band put out its 12th EP “In:vite U” in January and came in first place at a television music chart show for the first time since it debuted five years ago. The EP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions, and lead track “Feelin’” was No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions as well as its worldwide albums chart.



Twice’s Jihyo sings 1st OST



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Jihyo of Twice will sing for the original soundtrack of hit drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One.”



The song, titled “Stardust Love Song,” starts with her vocal to the tune of an acoustic guitar followed by a string quartet. This is the first time the main vocalist participated in an OST on her own.



The song will be fully unveiled on March 6.



Last week Twice wrapped up its seven-concert US tour, which drew an audience of 100,000. The band will resume its international tour next month, performing twice at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on April 23-24.



Separately, the nine-member group replaced its record with the music video of “Scientist,” the main track from its third LP. The group, which currently boasts the most music videos with over 100 million views among female bands in the world, pushed the number up to 20.



Ailee lists songs for upcoming English album



(Credit: The Live)



The list of songs for Ailee’s English-language album “I’m Lovin’ Amy” was released on Friday.



The album will consist of 12 tracks: main track “Murder On The Dance Floor” and English versions of all songs from her third studio album “Amy” except for the focus track “Don’t Teach Me.” Amy is the English name of the songstress, who hails from New York.



“Murder On The Dance Floor” evokes a dark and majestic ambience, as her voice blends with hip-hop style drum beats.



Last month she celebrated the tenth anniversary of her debut. She burst onto the K-pop scene in 2012 with “Heaven,” which swept major charts in Korea. Since then, she has released a series of hit songs, including “Don’t Touch Me” and “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow,” from the original soundtrack of the K-drama “Goblin: The Lonely and Great God.”



The album will be out on March 7.



