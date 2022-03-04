 Back To Top
National

Memorial event for Battle of Gapyeong to be held April 22

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 4, 2022 - 14:53       Updated : Mar 4, 2022 - 14:58
Gapyeong County head Kim Seong-gi (C) meets with military officers from four Commonwealth countries' embassies at his office on Thursday, to discuss the April 22 memorial event for the Battle of Gapyeong, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)
Gapyeong County head Kim Seong-gi (C) meets with military officers from four Commonwealth countries' embassies at his office on Thursday, to discuss the April 22 memorial event for the Battle of Gapyeong, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)

Gapyeong, a county of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, plans to hold a memorial ceremony commemorating a Korean War (1950-53) battle next month, together with four Commonwealth countries, the county office said Friday.

The ceremony slated for April 22 in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, will be jointly organized with the embassies of Britain, New Zealand, Canada and Australia to honor their fallen soldiers in the Battle of Gapyeong, the office said.

It said Gapyeong County head Kim Seong-gi met with military officers from the four Commonwealth countries' embassies at his office Thursday to share opinions about the memorial ceremony.

The four embassies have held a memorial event honoring Commonwealth veterans of the Battle of Gapyeong every April and this year's ceremony will be hosted by the British Embassy.

The Battle of Gapyeong took place from April 23-25, 1951, at the height of the Korean War. The 27th British Commonwealth Brigade composed of soldiers from the four countries successfully fought against Chinese forces, giving South Korean and U.N. forces time to secure their defense positions. (Yonhap)

